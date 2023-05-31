Couple jailed over toddler's death following weeks of 'heinous' abuse

A COUPLE have been jailed for their roles in the death of a 15-month-old boy who was subjected to 'heinous' abuse in the weeks before his death.

Jake Drummond, 33, of Tunworth Crescent, Roehampton, was last week sentenced to life with a minimum term of 32 years for the murder of 15-month-old Jacob Lennon.

He had also been found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jacob's mother, Louise Lennon, 32, of Ingrave Street, Battersea, was sentenced to 10 years for neglect and causing/allowing the death of Jacob.

The tot died as a result of a traumatic brain injury inflicted in the hours before his death, one of several sustained in the final weeks of his life.

A post-mortem also revealed injuries had also been inflicted all over his body, including severe injuries to his genitals.

"This has been a difficult case for everyone involved and one of the most distressing in my 30 years in the police," said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley.

"I would like to thank my team and all those who supported the prosecution for their professionalism and diligence."

Weeks of abuse and violent assault

Jacob was rushed to hospital by ambulance shortly after 6am on August 27, 2019 but was sadly pronounced dead at 07.22am.

A post-mortem examination two days later found traumatic brain injuries, some of which were from a period of days or weeks earlier.

The cause of death was a fatal brain injury inflicted some three to five hours before his death.

The post-mortem also established that Jacob had been subjected to days and weeks of abuse and violent assault.

It revealed 20 further marks of recent injury on Jacob's head, face and neck, 11 to his arms, seven to his legs and seven to his body.

His genitals were also found to have suffered severe injuries.

Lennon told officers that Drummond told her these injuries had been caused by another child using a toy plastic knife.

When interviewed by police, Drummond said that on the day of Jacob's death, he and Lennon were asleep and had woken to the sound of a loud bang and a little squeal.

They both ran into the bedroom and found Jacob face down on the floor and unresponsive, with Drummond claiming he performed CPR when he realised Jacob wasn't breathing.

Throughout the trial, Drummond denied responsibility for Jacob's injuries, while Lennon claimed she was 'coerced and threatened'.

However, the pair were found guilty at the Old Bailey in March.

'Utterly vile'

"Drummond did not show any remorse throughout the trial and had offered no explanation as to why he committed such heinous acts," said DCI Jolley.

"The sentence passed today truly reflects the utterly vile way that this defenceless child lost his life at the hands of Jake Dummond.

"As his mother, Louise Lennon should have been Jacob's protector and the sentence she received today [Friday, May 26] reflects how she unfortunately failed at that.

"She prioritised her relationship with Drummond over the life of her child."