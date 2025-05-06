Cyclist dies following collision with car in Dublin
News

Cyclist dies following collision with car in Dublin

A CYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Dublin last night.

The incident happened on the R139 in Dublin 17 at around 8pm (May 5), gardaí confirmed in a statement this morning.

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the collision.

His body has since been moved to the Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Road users who were in the area between 7:30pm and 8:15pm and may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement today.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

