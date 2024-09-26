Cyclist dies in hospital after serious collision on Irish road
News

Cyclist dies in hospital after serious collision on Irish road

A CYCLIST who was involved in a collision in Co. Monaghan has died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured in the incident which happened at Gort an Teannal in Knockatallon in the early hours of Saturday, September 21.

He was taken to Enniskillen Hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries on September 24, Gardaí confirmed in a statement made today.

“[We] are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Gort an Teannal, Knockatallon, Co. Monaghan in the early hours of Saturday 21st September, 2024,” they said this morning.

“At approximately 1.15am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving  a male pedal cyclist.

“The cyclist, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Enniskillen Hospital.

“He passed away on the night of Tuesday 24th September, 2024.”

They added: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

