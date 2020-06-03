Dáil holds minute's silence in solidarity with victims of racism

MEMBERS OF the Dáil today held a minute's silence in solidarity with those affected by racism in Ireland and across the globe.

The Irish parliament observed the minutes silence at the beginning of Oireachtas proceedings today, 3 June, amid civil unrest in the US and mass demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The proposal was put forward by Fine Gael TD and Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan and approved by the Dáil Business Comittee.

The minute's silence was held at 12pm today in honour of George Floyd and in solidarity with the anti-racism protests being held around the world, with the Dáil due to 'hold a debate on racism' next week, according to journalist Hugh O'Connell.

Minister Josepha Madigan shared the moment the Dáil went quiet to show respect for George Floyd on her Twitter page, with the caption "Ní neart go cur le chéile"-- there is no strength without unity.

Today at noon the Dáil held a minutes silence for those impacted by racism internationally. #GeorgeFloyd



Ní neart go cur le chéile ✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻#BlackLivesMatter #Ceartas pic.twitter.com/zE3H9Y3NcU — ⚖️Josepha ⚡️STAY HOME⚡️Madigan (@josephamadigan) June 3, 2020

Dáil Ceann Comhairle, the speaker of the house Seán Ó Fearghaíl, introduced the minute's silence with a short speech, where he said:

"We should have a further minute's silence as a demonstration of our abhorrence of an rejection of racism and as an indication of our solidarity with, and our respect for, all those people internationally who have died at the foot of vile, racist attacks."

Protests have erupted across all 50 states in America since the murder of George Floyd eight days ago, with global demonstrations taking place in cities such as Paris, London, Christchurch and Dublin.