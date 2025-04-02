New speaking slots to be introduced in the Dáil today

FOLLOWING a tentative resolution over the speaking rights row in the Dáil, the Regional Independent group – which supports the Government and which is led Michael Lowry – will be able to ask questions of the Taoiseach for the first time in the chamber.

It follows last night’s vote of confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, whose position looked tenuous after five opposition parties came out against her in relation to a perceived lack of impartiality. Mr Lowry TD said that her retention was a ‘significant victory’ for democracy.

There is still tension in the the Dáil, however, as the motion to vote confidence in the Ceann Comhairle could hardly have been described as the resounding majority they were looking for. Ms Murphy managed to retain her position by 96 votes to 71.

Though the confidence vote effectively brought an end to the Dáil speaking rights row, relations between the Government and the Opposition are perhaps at their lowest point since the election. Opposition politicians warned that the Regional Independent TDs being given the same rights to ask questions in Leinster House effectively sanctioned a democratic deficit.

The matter is understood to have been a major part of the deal made between Regional Independent TDs and the Government in return for their support. Deputy Lowry said that the position of both the Government and the Ceann Comhairle was strengthened by last night’s vote, going on to describe the actions of the Opposition as ‘juvenile and despicable’.

Meanwhile, the Dáil heard that the Government had entered into a ‘grubby deal’ with Deputy Lowry, saying that his group being given the opportunity to ask questions of the Taoiseach was a ‘farce’.

It is expected that the Regional Independent TDs will be given eight minutes at midday. How the slot is used will be under intense scrutiny, not just for the content of the questioning, but how the opposition reacts to it.