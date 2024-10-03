Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in son’s directorial debut
News

THREE-TIME Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis has returned to acting for the first time in nearly a decade to star in a film being directed by his son.

Ronan Day-Lewis is directing Anemone, which will star his father in a lead role.

It marks the first film Day-Lewis senior has appeared in since Phantom Thread in 2017, which earned him an Oscar nod.

(L-R) Lena Christakis, Ronan Day Lewis, Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller pictured in New York

The father-son pair have co-written the film, which will be Day-Lewis junior’s directing debut.

It will be produced by Focus Features, who are partnering with Brad Pitt’s Plan B on the project.

Day-Lewis's father, the poet Cecil Day-Lewis, was born in Co. Laois.

For the past two decades the actor, who was born in London, has lived in Wicklow, with his wife, film director Rebecca Miller, and their family.

This month sees him back in action on the filming set for Anemone, in which he will feature alongside Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

The film “explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bond” a Focus Films spokesperson said.

“We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator,” Focus Features Chairman, Peter Kujawski said ths week as the project was confirmed.

“They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B,” he added.

