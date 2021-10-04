Daniel Murtagh sentenced to life in prison for murder of partner Nadine Lott
News

Nadine Lott

DANIEL MURTAGH has been jailed for life following the murder of his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lott.

30-year-old Nadine, who died on December 17, 2019, had been beaten by Murtagh to the point where she was "completely unrecognisable".

Her injuries, which she never recovered from, were described as "extreme and grotesque".

Murtagh, 34, of Melrose Close, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, on the grounds that he was too intoxicated to have formed the intent to kill Nadine.

He was found guilty of murder back in August and today discovered his fate - life in prison.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said Ms Lott was subjected to terror, evil and brutality.

He paid tribute to the bravery of her mother Claire, who found her daughter seriously injured and tried to revive her.

In an emotional victim impact statement, Claire said: "Life without Nadine is cruel, empty, to have to carry on without her every minute of every day is a struggle.

"The never-ending pain, tangible emptiness, constant flashbacks are now part of an existence for us – Nadine's adoring family.

"We live in a never-ending nightmare that has no waking up time.

"We are haunted by Nadine's terror, fear, panic, cries on that night during the prolonged evil attack.

"The effect on our family now sees traumatic counselling replace hobbies, night terrors and sleepless nights replace sleep, life replaced with existence.

"The horrific evilness has changed all of us, our bubbliness and laughter are gone."

