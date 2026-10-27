Dara Ó Briain to receive Irish Post Award

DARA Ó BRIAIN has spent much of his working life entertaining people — either making them laugh, explaining the intricacies of science or asking questions of politicians, scientists and, occasionally, the odd audience member who thought a front-row ticket was a good idea.

But Dara is a natural communicator who puts everyone at ease.

This November, the comedian, writer and broadcaster is to receive The Irish Post’s Outstanding Contribution to Comedy Award at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on November 26.

For Irish audiences in Britain, Ó Briain has long been a familiar presence: unmistakably one of our own, with the confidence to take on any subject and the verbal horsepower to get through several concepts before most people have finished their first sentence.

Born in Bray, Co. Wicklow, he studied mathematics and theoretical physics at University College Dublin. It was an education that would prove useful in unexpected ways. Dara can move comfortably between hosting a top comedy show and discussing the workings of pulsars in the universe.

His broadcasting career began in children’s television at RTÉ, while he learned his stand-up trade on the Irish comedy circuit, with the odd tour to Britain. Wider recognition followed through the vastly popular RTÉ programme Don’t Feed the Gondolas and, later, The Panel. And then, as it did for so many of us exiles, Britain came calling.

His great gift was already apparent: an ability to think at speed while making the whole business look chatty. Years of practice on the comedy circuit stood him in good stead. Audiences in Britain could see this on the BBC’s Live at the Apollo.

For many viewers, his defining television role remains Mock the Week, now on TLC, which he began hosting in 2005. Presiding over a gaggle of comedians required an innate sense of timing, quite a bit of authority and a willingness to let somebody else land the punchline. Ó Briain supplied all three. The programme returned in 2026, with its Irish host once again in the chair.

Yet his career has ranged well beyond topical comedy and observational humour. Stargazing Live, alongside Professor Brian Cox, and Dara Ó Briain’s Science Club gave free rein to his evident scientific curiosity.

Almost predictably, he won Channel 4’s Taskmaster with what was then a record points total. How could he not? He had to be a shoo-in.

Dara Ó Briain shares his deep knowledge across a range of subjects with a lightness of touch and a dollop of humour. And, of course, there are few better ways to disseminate knowledge.

His books have extended that reach and used that formula, from Tickling the English to children’s titles exploring space and science. He also finds time to co-host the BBC Radio 4 podcast Curious Cases with Hannah Fry.

On stage, meanwhile, the audience remains part of his shows, drawn in with empathy and humour. An innocent answer about somebody’s job can become a running thread, returning much later with a connection nobody saw coming. It is the very essence of comedy.

More recently, his storytelling took a personal turn. So… Where Were We?, which won Best Tour at the 2023 Chortle Awards, explored his search for his birth mother. Re:Creation continues that exploration of his origins through the search for his birth father.

In November, he will join The Irish Post’s award winners — with plenty more questions, and laughter, still to come. Daniel O’Donnell, Gloria Hunniford and Brian O’Driscoll have all been confirmed as award winners, with more announcements to be made over the coming weeks.

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