Emmett J. Scanlan ‘proud’ to front popular retailer’s Christmas campaign

ACTOR Emmett Scanlon has been revealed as the face of a new Christmas campaign by a leading retail chain.

Primark has confirmed the Dubliner as their ‘Man for Christmas 2026’, releasing a series of images showing the star in their winter menswear range.

The Irish-founded brand, which is headquartered in Dublin, where it trades as Penneys, said is it was “delighted” to announced him as their new "menswear ambassador”.

“Known for bringing intensity, charisma and emotional depth to every role, Emmett J. Scanlan has become a standout figure in contemporary television drama,” they said.

“His celebrated performance as Jimmy Kinsella in the BBC and Netflix smash hit Kin earned widespread praise, while his portrayal of Paul in Guy Ritchie's Paramount+ series MobLand further solidified his reputation with audiences worldwide,” they added.

“Emmett will make his debut as the face of Primark Man’s 2026 Christmas campaign, Style Your Season, marking the beginning of his collaboration with the brandm,” they explained.

“With shared Irish roots at the heart of the partnership, Emmett will bring his distinctive personality and sense of style to Primark Man, showcasing the latest menswear collection for the festive season.”

Scanlon said his Primark partnership allows him to share his “pride” in his roots.

“For me this partnership had to come from an authentic and genuine place,” he said.

“I’m proud of where I come from, but home is about more than just where you grew up. “It’s about the people, the culture, the music, and in this case, the clothes.

“It’s about the memories and the things that stay with you.”

He added: “Some of my earliest memories are of going to Penneys with my sister when we were kids, causing absolute chaos down the aisles and in the shop windows with more than a few mannequin casualties along the way.

“We drove my poor mum to distraction, so I’m hoping this campaign makes up for all the fires she had to put out along the way.

“To come back to Dublin now, to shoot this campaign and be part of this next chapter with a brand that’s been part of Irish life for generations, feels great.”

Jermaine Lapwood, Marketing Director Menswear at Primark said they want Primark to be “the destination men trust for style, quality and fit”

“We’re building a more confident menswear offer that makes looking and feeling good feel effortless,” he added.

“Emmett is a natural fit for that ambition as he has an authentic approach to style and a genuine connection to the brand, allowing us to show our product in a way that feels credible, relatable and real.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with him and excited for what’s to come.”

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