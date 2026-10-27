Living room set alight in petrol bomb attack
News

Living room set alight in petrol bomb attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a house was targeted in a petrol bomb attack.

The incident happened in the York Park area of Belfast on the evening of October 25.

The incident happened in the York Park area of Belfast

“At approximately 7.55pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the York Park area setting the living room alight,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McGearty said.

“Officers along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished,” he added.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and enquiries are ongoing,” he confirmed.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV, door-bell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to conact detectives on our witness appeal form or on 101,” Sergeant McGearty added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Arson, Belfast, Petrol Bomb

Related
News 2 months ago

Witness appeal after recovery vehicles destroyed in arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

House set alight in Armagh arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 months ago

Witness appeal following arson attack on home with man inside

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 2 days ago

Beoga say quitting Ed Sheeran tour over Macklemore axe was a 'no-brainer'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Investigation launched to identify youths who attacked police in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Gardaí 'investigating all the circumstances' after man's body found at Dublin recycling facility

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Arrest after woman in her 60s dies in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Dónal Lunny: the man who changed the sound of Ireland

By: Mal Rogers

News 2 days ago

Brian O'Driscoll to receive Irish Post award

By: Irish Post