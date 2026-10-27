Living room set alight in petrol bomb attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a house was targeted in a petrol bomb attack.

The incident happened in the York Park area of Belfast on the evening of October 25.

“At approximately 7.55pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the York Park area setting the living room alight,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McGearty said.

“Officers along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished,” he added.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and enquiries are ongoing,” he confirmed.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV, door-bell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to conact detectives on our witness appeal form or on 101,” Sergeant McGearty added.

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