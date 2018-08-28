Date confirmed for Irish Presidential Election
News

Date confirmed for Irish Presidential Election

THE date for the upcoming Irish Presidential Election has been announced.

You can go ahead and mark Friday, October 26th in the calendar.

That's the day confirmed date for the people of Ireland to take to the voting polls to decide who will be the President of Ireland for the next seven years.

As of today, nominations to contest the election can be lodged.

The opening date for nominations to contest the election will be Thursday, 30 August, and nominations will close on 26 September.

Current president Michael D. Higgins will put himself forward for a second term.

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty, Dragons' Den star Gavin Duffy, artist Kevin Sharkey, co-founder of Pieta House Joan Freeman and Fianna Fail's Eamon Ó'Cuív will all seek nominations.

Candidates must gain the support of four local authorities or the backing of 20 members of the Oireachtas.

See More: Election, Government, Ireland, Michael D Higgins, Politics, President

