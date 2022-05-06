Counting begins in Stormont Assembly election
News

Counting begins in Stormont Assembly election

Counting has begun in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections (pic: @eoni_official on Twitter)

COUNTING HAS begun in Northern Ireland's Stormont Assembly election.

The verifications of the ballots began at 8am on Friday morning, with the first results expected later this afternoon.

A total of 239 candidates are contesting 90 seats. Each of the constituencies will elect five members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).

Indicative figures from Northern Ireland's Electoral Office put the turnout at around 54% as of 9pm last night. At the last Stormont Assembly election in 2017, overall turnout stood at 64%.

Votes will be counted at three centres - Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Ulster University in Jordanstown and Meadowban Sport Arena in Magherafelt.

Going into the election, Sinn Féin was ahead in the polls. If they do in fact transpire to get the most votes, it will be the first time a nationalist party would have held such a position in Northern Ireland since it was founded over a century ago.

Polls also placed the Alliance Party as having a significant surge in support.

The final seat will likely be filled tomorrow under the Single Transferable Vote system.

Once the 90 seats are filled, the parties will meet at Stormont next week to try to form an Executive.

The DUP has said it will not return to the mandatory coalition government unless its concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol are addressed.

Neither of the two main unionist parties have confirmed whether they would nominate a Deputy First Minister if Sinn Féin were to take the First Minister's position.

See More: Election, Northern Ireland, Stormont

Related

Fianna Fáil TDs not ruling out future coalition with Sinn Féin
News 1 year ago

Fianna Fáil TDs not ruling out future coalition with Sinn Féin

By: Michael Murphy

Donald Trump supporters storm Congress to stop Biden's victory from being confirmed
News 1 year ago

Donald Trump supporters storm Congress to stop Biden's victory from being confirmed

By: Harry Brent

Over 50% of Republicans believe Donald Trump's claim that the election was rigged
News 1 year ago

Over 50% of Republicans believe Donald Trump's claim that the election was rigged

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action
Sport 3 hours ago

Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action

By: Conor O'Donoghue

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup
Sport 4 hours ago

James Ryan is back for Leinster's trip away to Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer
Sport 6 hours ago

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism
News 7 hours ago

President Higgins calls Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter 'dangerous narcissism

By: Connell McHugh

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night
Sport 7 hours ago

Rangers made it to the Europa League final after beating RB Leipzig last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue