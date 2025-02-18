Date Holyhead Port set to fully reopen confirmed
THE date that Holyhead Port is expected to reopen fully has been confirmed by its operators.

All sailings were cancelled at the port from December 7, 2024 after Storm Darragh caused significant damage to two of its berths.

Last month access to the Terminal 5 ferry berth was restored.

Ferry services have been back in operation from Terminal 5 since January 16, but Terminal 3 remains closed.

In a statement issued this week, port operators Stena confirmed that they expected the terminal to be up and running again on July 1.

“Following the incidents during Storm Darragh, access to the Terminal 5 ferry berth was successfully restored on an adjusted timetable, allowing ferry operations at Holyhead Port to resume as of 16 January,” they said in a statement.

“Planning is now underway for the necessary repairs and restoration of the Terminal 3 ferry berth, with the current estimate for reopening set for July 1, 2025,” they added.

Work is ongoing to make the site safe again after the devastating impact of the storm in December.

“Work is progressing to ensure that the berth is returned to full operational capabilities as safely and efficiently as possible,” Stena explained.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to the long-term resilience of Holyhead Port and ensuring its sustainable future,” they added.

