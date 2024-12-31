‘Positive update’ as date Holyhead Port expected to reopen confirmed

THE operators of Holyhead Port have confirmed they are on track to partly reopen the site as planned next month.

All sailings have been cancelled at the port since December 7, after Storm Darragh caused significant damage to two of the port’s berths.

Last week the Welsh Government confirmed that the port, which provides the main sea route between North Wales and Dublin, will not reopen before January 15 at the earliest, due to the work which needs to be undertaken to make the site safe and operational again.

This week port operators Stena have shared a “positive update” claiming the timeline “remains achievable” in relation to one of the damaged berths.

“We are pleased to share a positive update regarding the ongoing closure of the Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 ferry berths at Holyhead Port,” they said in a statement.

“After diligent assessments and planning, we can now confirm that the timeline for reopening the Terminal 5 ferry berth by January 16 2025, remains achievable.

“This prediction is subject to reasonable weather conditions, and we will provide further updates as our progress continues.”

Hundreds of sailings have been cancelled as a result of the storm damage at Holyhead, with Irish Ferries and Stena Line, who both operate busy ferry services between the site in Anglesey and Dublin, forced to try and accommodate those with bookings on alternative services.

The closure has severely impacted trade too, with goods due to travel between Ireland and the UK via boat also held up.

“Our team have worked tirelessly over the festive season and throughout periods of severe weather to address the challenges presented by the structural damage sustained earlier this month,” Stena said in their statement yesterday (December 30).

“We are confident in the alternative solutions we have implemented to ensure safe and seamless access to vessels for both our customers and staff.”

They added: “The safety of our passengers and colleagues remains our top priority.

“We will continue to prioritise rigorous assessments and repair work to ensure that the berths meet the highest safety standards before reopening.

“We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of all those impacted by this closure.”