Day of tragedy as three women die in separate incidents on Ireland's roads on Saturday
THREE women have died following separate road traffic collisions on Ireland's roads in the space of just a few hours on Saturday.

Yesterday lunchtime, a female cyclist aged in her 70s died following a collision involving a tractor on the L3180 at Toonagh, Tulla, Co. Clare.

Gardaí have since appealed for witnesses to come forward as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Sadly, two female pedestrians lost their lives in the ensuing hours, first in Co. Wexford and later in Co. Meath.

In Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, a female pedestrian in her late 20s died following a collision involving a car on the R702 at Curraghgraigue at around 3pm.

She was taken to Wexford General Hospital in a serious condition but later passed away.

The male driver of the car, also aged in his 20s, received a medical assessment at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

At around 7.10pm, a female pedestrian in her 60s was involved in a collision with a car on the Dublin Road (R135) at Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body removed to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The male driver and passenger of the car, both in their 20s, were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

