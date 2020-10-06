Death of Irish World founder and owner Paddy Cowan, aged 78
News

Paddy Cowan has died aged 78 (PIC: Irish World/Twitter)

THE owner and founder of The Irish World newspaper Paddy Cowan has died today, aged 78, the publication has confirmed.

Based in north London, the weekly title was founded by Mr Cowan in 1987.

Mr Cowan, who hailed from Co. Longford, and was a Life President of the Longford Association in London, passed away “peacefully, with his family by his bedside” earlier today, the Irish World tweeted this evening.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death, a short time ago, in London, of Paddy Cowan, the owner and publisher of The Irish World, peacefully with his family by his bedside,” they said.

“He will be missed. May he Rest in Peace. Paddy Cowan 23 May 1942 - 6 October 2020,” they added.

No further details have been made available regarding Mr Cowan’s death.

 

