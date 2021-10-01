Death of ultimate football fan Paddy Foy - who travelled the world supporting Ireland

PADDY FOY, the Chair of the Midlands Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club, has died, aged 58.

He passed away on September 5 in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Born in Coventry, son of Rose and Pat Foy, from Cavan and Mayo respectively, Paddy was educated in Cardinal Newman Catholic School. He had two sisters Margaret & Kathleen, Paddy being the youngest.

Paddy played for his local football clubs and would regularly be found in his mum’s café with his friends, or spending his school holidays in Ireland.

He worked for the supermarket chain Kwik Save as a shop fitter in Birmingham and London, and he was also employed by Sliver Knight.

It was at Kwik Save that he met Annette (Thomas) at the age of 23. They were married a year later and soon had 3 children, Liam, Leanne & Lauren.

Paddy experienced kidney failure as an adult but was fortunate enough to receive a donated kidney.

After some years this kidney failed and in 2009 Annette was able to donate one of her kidneys to Paddy. Paddy also fundraised for children with kidney failure.

Paddy was deeply involved in the revival of the Birmingham St Patricks Day Parade in the late 1990s and subsequent Festival, alongside his great friend Anthony Duffy.

He could regularly be seen at Festival HQ at Cara House behind the Irish Centre, shouting instructions and spreading his unique genre of bonhomie

As Chair of the Midlands Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club, Paddy travelled the world with club members to see the Irish team play, and was well known to team players and management.

Countries he visited on tour included the United States, Japan, Korea, Russia, Cyprus, France, Germany and Ireland.

Paddy leaves his beloved wife Annette, son Liam and daughters Leanne and Lauren and his four grandchildren Dylan, Olivia, Amelia & Una.

He also leaves sisters Margaret & Kathleen and their husbands Mick & John, as well as several Uncles, Aunties, nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his mum and dad.

Paddy was received into Christ The King Church Kingstanding, Warren Farm Road, Birmingham on Tuesday, September 28, where his coffin was open between 6-7pm for people to pay their final respects.

The Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, September 29, followed by cremation.