Demonstrations in support of Palestine continue throughout Ireland

DEMONSTRATIONS have once again taken place across Ireland this weekend in support of Palestine.

Thousands took to the streets in Dublin on Saturday to march from the Spire in O'Connell Street to the Department of Foreign Affairs on St Stephen's Green.

Also on Saturday, similar events took place in Cork and Belfast, while a reported 300,000 marched through London, the largest pro-Plaestinian demonstration held in England's capital so far.

Investigation call

In Dublin, marchers chanted 'Free Palestine' and 'Ceasefire Now' while holding placards and banners calling for a boycott of Israel.

Speaking to those gathered, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy criticised the Irish Government for its response to the conflict and backed calls for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled.

In a messaged directed at the government, Mr Murphy said 'a few hinted words of criticism are not enough'.

"We need action to isolate Israel, to apply pressure on them to stop, and show real solidarity with the Palestinian people," he added.

"The Irish Government must bring a case — as they did against Russia — against Israel in the International Criminal Court.

"They have the power to do it, they must use that power.

"We need to stop the use of Shannon Airport by the US military.

"We need economic sanctions against Israel and we need to kick the ambassador out."

Dublin South-West TD Mr Murphy also called for protestors to gather outside the Dáil on Wednesday, when a vote will be held on whether Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich should be striped of her diplomatic status.

The Social Democrats motion will also call on the Irish Government to lobby for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and for Israel's access to the Horizon Europe fund for research and innovation to be suspended.

In a statement on Friday detailing the motion, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns likewise said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should investigate 'whether members of the Israeli government and military have committed war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza'.

Cork today! Massive crowds across the country! Free Palestine! pic.twitter.com/cn2mFiLAcZ — Social Rights Ireland 🇵🇸 🍉 (@SocialRightsIRL) November 11, 2023

In the wake of calls for legal action, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said on Sunday that Ireland supported an existing investigation by the ICC into the situation in Palestine.

Mr Martin said the investigation had begun in March 2021 and as well as investigating all alleged crimes since the matter was referred to the ICC in 2014, it also covered the current conflict, including all events since October 7.

"Ireland will continue to fully support the ICC in its vitally important work in investigating all the situations before it, whether that be in Ukraine, Darfur, Palestine, Libya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or elsewhere," said the Tánaiste.

"All victims, everywhere, are equally deserving of justice and accountability."

In Belfast on Saturday, hundreds of protestors gathered in Dunville Park on the city’s Falls Road for a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine.

A huge Palestinian flag was unveiled, while demonstrators chanted 'Free Palestine' and called for a ceasefire.

The event was due to take place at 11am outside Belfast City Hall but was switched to avoid a clash with an Armistice Day event.

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 people took to the streets of Cork city centre calling for an immediate ceasefire, while demonstrations were also held in Limerick, Wexford, Waterford, Donegal and Derry.

London march

In London, the Met Police say 300,000 people marched from Hyde Park to the US embassy in Vauxhall, however, organisers put the figure at round 800,000.

The Met said it had arrested 126 people, claiming that at the end of the march, breakaway groups had behaved 'in an intimidating manner'.

It said arrests were made after some of those in one group let off fireworks that struck officers in the face.

"There were also a number of serious offences identified in relation to hate crime and possible support for proscribed organisations during the protest that we are actively investigating," added Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.

He also claimed right-wing counter-protestors 'spent most of the day attacking or threatening officers who were seeking to prevent them being able to confront the main march'.

"They arrived early, stating they were there to protect monuments, but some were already intoxicated, aggressive and clearly looking for confrontation," said AC Twist.