Derry Girls scoops two gongs at prestigious BPG Awards

HIT sitcom Derry Girls has claimed two gongs at the prestigious Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards.

The series, following the exploits of a group of teenage girls in Derry during the 1990s, was named Best Comedy while creator Lisa McGee won the Best Writer Award.

The show, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2018, had previously won the BPG Best Comedy Award in 2019.

"Our winners always reflect the vast amount of talent in British television and the prizes are going to both programmes and individuals who were extremely popular with our audiences last year," said BPG chair Grant Tucker.

The association was founded in 1974 and is made up of journalists who specialise in writing and broadcasting about television, radio and the media in general.

At Friday's 49th edition of the BPG awards, other winners included Ben Whishaw, who claimed Best Actor for his role in the BBC comedy drama, This Is Going to Hurt.

Co-star Ambika Mod claimed Best Actress, while the Beeb's new reality show, The Traitors, took the Best Entertainment accolade.

The awards are the latest honours for Derry Girls, which is also up for two gongs at this year's BAFTA Television Awards.

The series is nominated in the Best Scripted Comedy category, while Siobhán McSweeney — who plays Sister Michael — is in line for the Best Female Comedy Performance award.

The ceremony takes place on Sunday, May 14.

Meanwhile, Derry Girls' hour-long final episode, The Agreement, has been nominated for Best Drama at the forthcoming IFTA Awards, with McGee up for Best Script (Drama) for the same episode.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 7 and is hosted by comedian and Moone Boy star Deirdre O'Kane.