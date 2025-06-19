‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to grandfather murdered in his home

THE family of a pensioner who was murdered in his home said they are in “complete shock” following his death.

John Murray was found unconscious at home in Chiswick last year.

Police officers were called to his address in Carlton Road, Chiswick on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Despite the efforts of emergency services to save his life, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem carried out later that month gave the 75-year-old’s cause of death as a head injury.

However, a murder investigation was now been launched by the Metropolitan Police after a pathology result found the injury had been caused by an assault.

In a statement issued today his family said they were “devastated and in complete shock to learn that our dad and grandad was murdered”.

“John had so much more life to live,” they said.

“We are struggling to comprehend why someone would harm a 75-year-old defenceless man in his own home.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward and help the police get justice for our family.”

Police issued a murder appeal today, calling for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

“John was a father and grandfather, and a well-liked neighbour who moved to Chiswick after retiring,” they said in a statement.

“Those who knew him said he was always offering to help others in the community.

“He was often seen riding his motorbike or in the communal gardens, which is where neighbours last saw him on Saturday, October 12, the day he died,” they confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation.

“My thoughts are very much with John’s family and the community at this tragic time,” he said.

“As part of our investigation, we need the public’s help to piece together what exactly took place,” he added.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial.

“If you were in the Chiswick area, especially near Carlton Road on Saturday, 12 October, you may be able to assist our investigation.

“Did you see or hear anything unusual around Carlton Road, for instance, any signs of a struggle or an argument? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the surrounding areas at the time of the incident?

“You may simply know John, or visited him at his flat.

“You may have spoken to him or noticed a change in him in the weeks leading up to his death.

“Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 providing the reference 5382/12Oct, or by visiting the Major Incident Public Portal Website.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”