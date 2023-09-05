‘Disbelief’ as man shot twice in broad daylight on his way to work

THERE is ‘disbelief’ in Northern Ireland after a man was shot twice in broad daylight while making his way to work.

The attack happened at 6.30am yesterday morning (September 4) in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh.

The man, aged in his 30s, was reportedly shot in the arm and the neck while sitting in his car on his way to work.

PSNI officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack to come forward, claiming the victim, who remains in a critical condition in hospital, was targeted by a man in another vehicle who was wearing a mask.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “At around 6.30am, officers received and responded to a report that a man in his 30s had been shot in the arm and the neck whilst sitting inside a vehicle in the Ballsmill Road area.”

He explained: “It was reported that another vehicle pulled up, and a man with his face covered exited and shot the victim, before making off in the same vehicle.

“The victim was subsequently was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.”

He added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might help us to establish the circumstances of the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”

Politicians in Northern Ireland have condemned the attack.

Local SDLP Councillor Pete Byrne visited the scene after the incident.

“There is a real sense of disbelief right across this area at what has taken place here,” he said.

“That a local man can be shot while on his way to work on a Monday morning has left people shaken and they cannot understand why this has taken place.”

He added: “My thoughts are with this man’s family who are devastated that their loved one has been attacked in such a violent way and he has our best wishes as he is treated in hospital.

“Nobody should be subjected to something like this and I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward to police immediately.”

Conor Murphy, the Sinn Féin MLA for Newry/Armagh, said the victim was a local man who was “well respected in the community”.

“My first thoughts at this time are with the man injured and his family who will be in shock at this terrible news,” he said.

“This was a despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements.”