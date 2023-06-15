DOG ATTACK: Man charged with using an animal to assault a woman
DOG ATTACK: Man charged with using an animal to assault a woman

A MAN has been charged with using an animal to assault a woman.

Liam Rainey, of Battersby Street in Wigan, has been charged with Section 18 assault and being in possession of a dog dangerously out of control.

He was arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers who were investigating an incident that took place on Windermere Road in Wigan on Sunday, June 11,

That incident saw a woman sustain injuries that were “believed to be serious”.

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester Magistrates Court today (June 15 2023).

“The dog has since been safely detained and is being cared for by animal welfare professionals,” GMP confirm.

“This charge is a result of an investigation into an incident that took place on Windermere Road in Wigan on Sunday, June 11, where the injuries sustained were believed to be serious,” they added.”

