Investigation launched after dog attacked and killed by another dog

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a dog was attacked and killed by another dog in Co. Mayo.

The incident happened at around 7pm on June 26 in Greenway Walk in Westport.

Officers were called to the scene after the attack, which saw one dog die from its injuries.

“Gardaí in Westport received report and are investigating an incident in which a dog was fatally injured following an attack by another dog on the Greenway Walk, Westport, Co. Mayo,” the police force said in a statement made today.

They have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on (098) 50230, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.