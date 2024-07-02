Investigation launched after dog attacked and killed by another dog
News

Investigation launched after dog attacked and killed by another dog

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a dog was attacked and killed by another dog in Co. Mayo.

The incident happened at around 7pm on June 26 in Greenway Walk in Westport.

Officers were called to the scene after the attack, which saw one dog die from its injuries.

“Gardaí in Westport received report and are investigating an incident in which a dog was fatally injured following an attack by another dog on the Greenway Walk, Westport, Co. Mayo,” the police force said in a statement made today.

They have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened in Westport, Co. Mayo

“Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on (098) 50230, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Dog Attack, Westport

Related

DOG ATTACK: Man charged in connection with assault on woman
News 1 year ago

DOG ATTACK: Man charged in connection with assault on woman

By: Irish Post

Brave young boy who saved his sister from vicious dog attack says he's 'proud' of his scars
News 2 years ago

Brave young boy who saved his sister from vicious dog attack says he's 'proud' of his scars

By: Harry Brent

Relative of baby girl killed in dog attack thanks public for support after 'heartbreaking' loss
News 3 years ago

Relative of baby girl killed in dog attack thanks public for support after 'heartbreaking' loss

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Belfast churchgoers hear call for divine intervention to 'put England out of the Euros'
News 1 day ago

Belfast churchgoers hear call for divine intervention to 'put England out of the Euros'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed for manslaughter after fatally stabbing partner
News 1 day ago

Woman jailed for manslaughter after fatally stabbing partner

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who abused girl over two-year period is jailed for 15 years
News 2 days ago

Man who abused girl over two-year period is jailed for 15 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed after more than £3m worth of cannabis seized in Belfast and London
News 2 days ago

Woman jailed after more than £3m worth of cannabis seized in Belfast and London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Luas services disrupted after vehicle driven on to tracks
News 2 days ago

Luas services disrupted after vehicle driven on to tracks

By: Gerard Donaghy