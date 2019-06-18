Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research
News

Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research

DOGS have evolved to better communicate with humans by developing ‘puppy eyes’ according to a new study.

The research says that they’ve developed a number of different facial expressions and looks that we as humans are more likely to notice and respond to.

Researchers from the UK and US as well as studies at Portsmouth University have found that dogs have evolved the muscles around their eyes to mimic “infant-like” expressions, which prompt a “nurturing response” from us humans.

Their studies say that the evolution of this “puppy eyes” look has helped domesticated dogs distance themselves from close relatives like wolves, and has lead to a great bond between themselves and humans.

A Portsmouth University spokesman said: “Researchers found that the facial musculature of both species was similar, except above the eyes.

Advertisement

Dogs have evolved their facial muscles to provoke a nurturing response from humans

“Dogs have a small muscle, which allows them to intensely raise their inner eyebrow, which wolves do not.

“The authors [of the study] suggest that the inner eyebrow-raising movement triggers a nurturing response in humans because it makes dogs’ eyes appear larger, more infant-like and also resembles a movement humans produce when they are sad."

American psychologist Dr Juliane Kaminski, who led the research, added: “We also studied dogs’ and wolves’ behaviour and, when exposed to a human for two minutes, dogs raised their inner eyebrows more and at higher intensities than wolves.

“The findings suggest that expressive eyebrows in dogs may be a result of humans’ unconscious preferences that influenced selection during domestication.

“When dogs make the movement, it seems to elicit a strong desire in humans to look after them.

Advertisement

“This would give dogs that move their eyebrows more a selection advantage over others and reinforce the ‘puppy dog eyes’ trait for future generations.”

So, they next time you’re suckered into giving your dog a treat after a ‘saucer-eyes’ look, just be aware that they know exactly what they’re doing!

See More: Animal Research, Animal Study, Dog, Dogs, Portsmouth University, Puppy, Puppy Dog Eyes, Study

Related

Irish cricket star Eoin Morgan breaks world record for sixes as England captain hits 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan
News 3 hours ago

Irish cricket star Eoin Morgan breaks world record for sixes as England captain hits 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ana Kriegel verdict: Two teenage boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl, 14, in abandoned Dublin farmhouse
News 4 hours ago

Ana Kriegel verdict: Two teenage boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl, 14, in abandoned Dublin farmhouse

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tragedy as Irish dad-of-three dies suddenly while kitesurfing on beach in Portugal
News 5 hours ago

Tragedy as Irish dad-of-three dies suddenly while kitesurfing on beach in Portugal

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy
News 1 hour ago

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy

By: Harry Brent

Bill Clinton blown away as Irish artist unveils portrait of ex-US President to honour his 'vital role' in peace process
News 6 hours ago

Bill Clinton blown away as Irish artist unveils portrait of ex-US President to honour his 'vital role' in peace process

By: Aidan Lonergan

One of Britain's most wanted men believed to have escaped to Ireland
News 8 hours ago

One of Britain's most wanted men believed to have escaped to Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Donald Trump kicks his chief of staff out of the Oval Office for coughing too loudly
News 23 hours ago

Donald Trump kicks his chief of staff out of the Oval Office for coughing too loudly

By: Harry Brent

Catholic Church could allow married men to become priests
News 1 day ago

Catholic Church could allow married men to become priests

By: Harry Brent