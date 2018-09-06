Dolores O'Riordan cause of death revealed as inquest finds Cranberries singer 'drowned in bath while intoxicated'

THE Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest in London has ruled.

The Limerick native and mother-of-three was found dead on January 15 at Hilton Park Lane hotel in London, where she was staying on a short visit for a recording session.

This morning's inquest - held on what would have been O'Riordan's 47th birthday - was told how the star was found "submerged face up in the bath dressed in her pyjamas" in Room 2005.

A cleaner made the discovery when she entered the hotel room before immediately calling police to the scene, the Coroner heard.

Toxicology reports found O'Riordan was four times over the legal drink drive limit when she died.

She was also on medication for bipolar disorder at the time.

Accidental death

The 'Zombie' singer had accessed the hotel's mini-bar and called her mother at around 3am, the court heard, while five miniature bottles of spirits, a 23cl bottle of Champagne, an empty packet of cigarettes and the packaging for some medication were found in her room.

Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe asked Police Constable Natalie Smart if there was any evidence of a note in the room where O'Riordan was found.

PC Smart said nothing to such an effect was found.

The Coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death, explaining the tragedy was caused by drowning and alcohol intoxication but that there was no evidence that it was anything other than an accident.

Dolores' mother Eileen, brother and sister-in-law were in attendance at Westminster Coroners' Court to hear the verdict read out.

They described their famous loved-one as a "loyal daughter" and "dedicated and loving mother".

The inquest opened in January but was adjourned until today while awaiting tests following a post-mortem examination.