Domestic abuse victims urged to contact Gardaí as rise in cases reported in Ireland

VICTIMS of domestic abuse have been urged to contact Gardaí over the Christmas period which can be a “time of fear” for many.

Figures released by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau revealed more than 61,000 domestic abuse-related calls have been received by An Garda Síochána so far in 2024 – which marks a nine per cent increase over the same period in 2023.

As Christmas gets underway so too has a garda campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse and the pathways to safety which are available to victims in Ireland.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee helped launch the Always Here campaign this week.

It will run over Christmas and into January, a time when “reports of domestic abuse in particular can increase” the police force said.

The campaign, which will run on TV, radio and via social media, encourages victims to reach out for help and to report what has happened or is happening to them.

“For most of us, our homes are full of joy and happiness at Christmas but for some there is risk and fear at home,” Minister McEntee said.

“I want to speak directly to anyone in that situation and say that help and support is always here for you,” she added.

“I want victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence to know that they are not alone, particularly at this time of the year,” the Minister explained.

“An Garda Síochána, the Courts Service and other services, including the vital supports provided by our community and voluntary sector, are always here for you - over the Christmas period, and beyond.

“And I want to be clear to perpetrators that we will not rest until there is zero tolerance of domestic and sexual violence in our society."