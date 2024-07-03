Woman jailed for 14 years for 'brutal' murder of her partner as he slept

A WOMAN has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of her partner.

Wiktoria Maksymowicz fatally stabbed Anthony 'Tony' Browne in the neck as he slept at the home they shared in West Belfast in 2022.

Maksymowicz, 35, was handed a life sentence in May after pleading guilty to murder aggravated by domestic abuse, with her minimum term imposed at Belfast Crown Court today.

"No amount of time will ever be enough, it's actually us who's serving the life sentence," Mr Browne's daughter said outside court today.

'Senseless'

According to BBC News, the court heard that Mr Browne had been subjected to a history of 'casual domestic violence' at the hands of Maksymowicz.

The father-of-three was asleep in bed when Maksymowicz attacked him on the night of October 14, 2022.

Emergency services found Mr Browne seriously injured in bed, having sustained a stab wound to the neck.

He later died in hospital.

Maksymowicz pleaded not guilty to murder at an arraignment hearing in October 2023 before entering a guilty plea last month.

"This was the most senseless, brutal and irreversible act of violence," said Detective Inspector Stuart Campbell.

"Tony was a much-loved father. His twin daughters and son, along with the wider family, have suffered inconsolably.

"Friends and local people, too, have lost a loved one.

"Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), Maksymowicz has now been held accountable for her actions.

"Im deeply aware, however, that the heartache felt by Tony's loving family goes on. My thoughts, and that of my team, are with them."

'Violent attack'

Margaret Kinney, Senior Public Prosecutor with the PPS, also hoped the sentence would bring some closure to Mr Browne's family.

"Anthony Browne was murdered in his home by Wiktoria Maksymowicz. She stabbed Mr Browne while he was in his bed in a violent attack," she said.

"Mr Browne was a much-loved father. His senseless murder has brought his children and wider family circle tremendous loss and pain.

"I hope today's sentencing hearing will help provide some healing and closure to them."