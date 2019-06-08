Donald Trump boasts he and the Queen had an ‘automatic chemistry’ during his state visit to the UK
News

Donald Trump boasts he and the Queen had an ‘automatic chemistry’ during his state visit to the UK

PRESIDENT TRUMP has claimed that he and Queen Elizabth II really hit it off during his state visit earlier this week and suggested that the monarch had the time of her life in his company.

Trump spoke to Fox News about how he and her Majesty the Queen sat together and spoke for hours, enjoying an ‘automatic chemistry’ during the state banquet thrown in his honour.

The Queen and The Donald really hit it off according to the President

During the interview he even claimed that he had no idea who else was sat around him as he was so involved with his conversation with the Queen.

Advertisement

“There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time,” Trump said, without elaborating on who those people were.

“We had a period we were talking solid straight, I didn’t even know who the other people at the table were, never spoke to them. We just had a great time together.”

Trump boasted about having an 'automatic chemistry' with the Queen

During an interview with Piers Morgan before he left the UK, Trump claimed that he and the Queen spoke for “an hour and a half non-stop”.

Trump insisted during his chat with Morgan that despite the whirlwind surrounding negative comments made by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle back in 2016, and the subsequent commotion over Trump branding those comments “nasty”, he had no problem with the American Royal and confirmed that he and her husband Prince Harry had “got on very well”.

In fact, Trump left England feeling quite enamoured with the Royal family, and particularly with Harry’s grandmother, adding: “The meeting with the Queen was incredible.”

Advertisement

“I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling. It’s a good feeling.

“But she’s a spectacular woman,” he said.

See More: Buckingham Palace, Donald Trump, Fox News, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, President Donald Trump, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen, Uk State Visit

Related

US President Donald Trump to make State Visit to the UK in June
News 1 month ago

US President Donald Trump to make State Visit to the UK in June

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ireland rugby legend Rory Best honoured with OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace
News 6 months ago

Ireland rugby legend Rory Best honoured with OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

By: Aidan Lonergan

TV and radio presenter Eamonn Holmes asks Queen for an interview during OBE ceremony
News 1 year ago

TV and radio presenter Eamonn Holmes asks Queen for an interview during OBE ceremony

By: Sean Smith

Latest

Cork man arrested after he tried to set Garda Station on fire with officers inside
News 3 hours ago

Cork man arrested after he tried to set Garda Station on fire with officers inside

By: Harry Brent

Gay pride flag to be flown over state Capitol of Wisconsin
News 18 hours ago

Gay pride flag to be flown over state Capitol of Wisconsin

By: Harry Brent

London manager Ciaran Deely looking for that Galway grit against Offaly
Sport 18 hours ago

London manager Ciaran Deely looking for that Galway grit against Offaly

By: Stephen Mahon

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham set to join Munster coaching staff
Sport 18 hours ago

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham set to join Munster coaching staff

By: Stephen Mahon

A Dublin pub confirms they are selling Kopparberg pink gin
Food & Drink 18 hours ago

A Dublin pub confirms they are selling Kopparberg pink gin

By: Harry Brent