Donald Trump claims he defeated Joe Biden in US election ‘by a lot’ and his great win was ‘stolen’

DONALD TRUMP has reiterated his belief he won the 2020 US presidential election “by a lot”.

In yet another show of defiance, the soon-to-be-former US President once again pushed the conspiracy theory that the vote was rigged against him.

He also called on the Republican party to take action to prevent his “great win” from being “stolen”.

The US President warned that party that failure to act would leave them looking like “weak fools”.

His comments in a week where Mitch McConnell became the most senior Republican party figure yet to acknowledge Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

He didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools! https://t.co/d9Bgu8XPIj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Trump tweeted: "He didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot."

The tweet continued: "They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught.

"Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools!"

The 74-year-old's tweets were accompanied with a warning label that noted "multiple sources called this election differently."

Trump doubled-down on his claims a day later, tweeting in block capitals: “GREATEST ELECTION FRAUD IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!!!”

GREATEST ELECTION FRAUD IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

Earlier this month, the Electoral College convened to confirm Biden’s victory in the election.

The final tally showed the Irish-American Democrat won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Biden was first declared the winner back on November 7.

Despite that, Trump has continued to contest the result, launching several legal challenges to the outcome.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the past few months with the majority rejected due to a lack of evidence.

He is also reportedly considering refusing to leave the White House once Biden takes office in January though there is also speculation that Trump is beginning to tire of life as President.