Donald Trump claims ‘people of Ireland have been great’ during brief visit to Irish golf course
News

Donald Trump claims ‘people of Ireland have been great’ during brief visit to Irish golf course

Former US President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at his Turnberry course in Scotland

FORMER US president Donald Trump has been in Scotland and Ireland this week visiting golf courses he owns in both countries.

He began his trip in Scotland on Tuesday, where he played a round of golf at his Turnberry course in South Ayreshire.

Last night he flew into Shannon airport to commence the Irish leg of his brief trip.

Trump, who has confirmed his intention to stand for selection as the Republican party’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election, headed straight to his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare.

Donald Trump has been in Scotland and Ireland this week

While there he told a Sky News reporter that he had been given “a tremendous reception” in Ireland.

When questioned why he came to Ireland while still facing an ongoing civil rape case back in New York, he told reporters: “We had a long-standing ageeement to come here.”

“We have had a tremendous reception, a beautiful reception,” he added.

“The people of Ireland have been great, and we've had tremendous success, and I hear we're doing very well in New York."

Trump is due to play a round of golf at his Clare resort today, which he bought for a reported €15 million in 2014, before flying back to the US.

See More: Donald Trump, Golf, Ireland, President, Scotland

Related

Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland next month
News 1 week ago

Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland next month

By: Gerard Donaghy

Donald Trump announces intention to return to presidency
News 5 months ago

Donald Trump announces intention to return to presidency

By: Irish Post

'If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there' - Trump mocks Biden's seating position at Queen's funeral
News 7 months ago

'If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there' - Trump mocks Biden's seating position at Queen's funeral

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Woman and her children saved from burning house thanks to ‘quick-thinking’ neighbours
News 1 hour ago

Woman and her children saved from burning house thanks to ‘quick-thinking’ neighbours

By: Irish Post

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony
News 6 hours ago

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony

By: Fiona Audley

Calls for garda Animal Crime Unit after two horses die in separate incidents in Dublin
News 15 hours ago

Calls for garda Animal Crime Unit after two horses die in separate incidents in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Celtic and Caley Thistle 'disappointed' over break with tradition as Scottish Cup Final kick-off time revealed
Sport 17 hours ago

Celtic and Caley Thistle 'disappointed' over break with tradition as Scottish Cup Final kick-off time revealed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman arrested after man seriously injured in Dublin stabbing
News 18 hours ago

Woman arrested after man seriously injured in Dublin stabbing

By: Gerard Donaghy