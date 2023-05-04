Donald Trump claims ‘people of Ireland have been great’ during brief visit to Irish golf course

FORMER US president Donald Trump has been in Scotland and Ireland this week visiting golf courses he owns in both countries.

He began his trip in Scotland on Tuesday, where he played a round of golf at his Turnberry course in South Ayreshire.

Last night he flew into Shannon airport to commence the Irish leg of his brief trip.

Trump, who has confirmed his intention to stand for selection as the Republican party’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election, headed straight to his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare.

While there he told a Sky News reporter that he had been given “a tremendous reception” in Ireland.

When questioned why he came to Ireland while still facing an ongoing civil rape case back in New York, he told reporters: “We had a long-standing ageeement to come here.”

“We have had a tremendous reception, a beautiful reception,” he added.

“The people of Ireland have been great, and we've had tremendous success, and I hear we're doing very well in New York."

Trump is due to play a round of golf at his Clare resort today, which he bought for a reported €15 million in 2014, before flying back to the US.