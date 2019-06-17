Donald Trump kicks his chief of staff out of the Oval Office for coughing too loudly
News

Donald Trump kicks his chief of staff out of the Oval Office for coughing too loudly

DONALD TRUMP kicked his chief of staff Mick Mulvaney out of the Oval Office because he was coughing too loudly as the President was conducting an interview.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos was asking Trump whether or not he planned to release his, so far withheld, tax records amid calls from House Democrats for him to do so.

Whether he was using it as a diversion tactic or whether Stephanopoulos’s question had irked him to the point where even someone quietly criticising Obamacare in corner would rile him up, Trump insisted that the culprit of the reflex exhaliation be removed.

Trump points at the perpetrator and demands he be removed from the room
Advertisement

“Let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer,” Trump told Stephanopoulos.

“I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that.

“If you’re gonna cough, please leave the room.

“You just can’t, you just can’t cough,” he added while shaking his head in fervent disappointment.

President Trump has withheld his financial statements from public release thus far, breaking decades of Presidential tradition, but insists he hopes that one day, the public will get to see them, as he stressed, “it’s a fantastic financial statement.”

After the incident Trump looked visibly irritated
Advertisement

During the short conversation about his records, Trump described the Senate as a “disgrace” for pushing him on the subject.

“So at some point I look forward to, frankly, I’d like to have people see my financial statement. It’s phenomenal,” he added.

“That’s up to you,” argued Stephanopoulos.

“No it’s not up to me, it’s up to lawyers. It’s up to everything else,” Trump responded.

“They [the Senate] are asking for things that they should never be asking for. They’ve never asked another President for,” he added.

“They wanna go through every deal I’ve ever done. What they’re doing is a disgrace.”

Stephanopoulos reminded Trump that other Presidents had turned over their tax returns before, but was shot down as Trump insisted that this was just the work of Democrats who want to “demean and hurt as much as possible” in order for their candidate to win the next Presidential election.

Advertisement

See More: ABC, Cough, Donald Trump, George Stephanopoulos, Loud Coughing, Mick Mulvaney, Oval Office, President Trump

Related

'I'm not racist, this was 40 years ago' – Liam Neeson responds to controversy over his 'black b*****d' comments
News 4 months ago

'I'm not racist, this was 40 years ago' – Liam Neeson responds to controversy over his 'black b*****d' comments

By: Aidan Lonergan

GAA President launches All Britain Competition 2015
News 4 years ago

GAA President launches All Britain Competition 2015

By: Sarah Murphy

GAA All Britain Competition 2015 launches at the Irish Embassy in London
News 4 years ago

GAA All Britain Competition 2015 launches at the Irish Embassy in London

By: Sarah Murphy

Latest

Mayo becomes first Irish county to issue cyclists with number plates to improve safety
News 4 hours ago

Mayo becomes first Irish county to issue cyclists with number plates to improve safety

By: Aidan Lonergan

Donald Trump accused of ‘normalising racism’ by London Mayor Sadiq Khan
News 5 hours ago

Donald Trump accused of ‘normalising racism’ by London Mayor Sadiq Khan

By: Harry Brent

Tributes paid to 'close friends', 58 and 70, killed in Kildare plane crash as funeral details announced
News 8 hours ago

Tributes paid to 'close friends', 58 and 70, killed in Kildare plane crash as funeral details announced

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man United star Paul Pogba considering ‘a new challenge somewhere else’
Sport 1 day ago

Man United star Paul Pogba considering ‘a new challenge somewhere else’

By: Harry Brent

A new Katie Taylor mural has gone up in Dublin
News 1 day ago

A new Katie Taylor mural has gone up in Dublin

By: Harry Brent