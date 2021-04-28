Donald Trump slams 'politically correct' Oscars for being 'boring' and promoting the Democrats

DONALD TRUMP has released a statement criticising the The Academy Awards just days after the ceremony recorded its lowest ever viewing figures.

The former president complained that the awards were "boring", "politically correct," and said that TV people were spending too much time trying to promote the Democratic Party, and cancel Republicans.

The Oscars saw its TV viewing figures drop by 58.3% from 14 million last year to just 9.85 million on Sunday night, but this isn't particularly new as viewing figures have been dropping steadily for years.

Some conclude that due to the pandemic, people simply haven't able to go to the cinema in the last year, so interest in movie awards was likely to be dulled.

But others, like Trump, have suggested that the awards have become too 'woke', and are simply used as a platform for arrogant celebrities to lecture the world whatever the politically correct issue of the day is.

In a very typical-Trump statement issued directly from his new base of operations in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the former Republican Party leader said the Oscars had fundamentally got the "formula" wrong.

"What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the 'Oscars' - a far less important and elegant name - had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low," Trump wrote.

"If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse - if that's possible.

"Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right.

"ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST. These television people spend all their time thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our country, and cancel conservatives and Republicans.

"That formula certainly hasn't worked very well for the Academy."

Trump has a history of hitting out at the Oscars. In 2020, he slammed Korean film Parasite - which won Best Picture - asking his supporters at a rally: "What the hell was that all about?

"We've got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know," he said.

In 2017, a number of guests took jabs at Trump and the Republican Party following his election victory months earlier, which may have prompted the former president's ongoing criticism.