Donald Trump touches down at Shannon Airport amid huge security operation for Ireland visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has touched down at Shannon Airport amid a massive security operation involving thousands of Gardaí for his two-night stay in Ireland.

Mr Trump concluded his three-day state visit to the UK this afternoon and arrived in Co. Clare at around 4.45pm, just over an hour after take-off from Southampton Airport.

He was immediately met at the steps of Air Force One by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who he will meet with in a conference room at the airport.

The POTUS will stay at his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in nearby Doonbeg - which he purchased in 2014 - alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

Tomorrow, he will attend events in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings before returning to Doonbeg that evening.

Clare on lockdown

More than 2,000 Gardaí have been deployed to west Clare with special security restrictions set to remain in place there until early Saturday.

Members of the force will reportedly be provided with 40,000 bottles of water and around 8,500 meals each day in what is an unprecedented security operation for the area.

Doonbeg farmers have been asked not to cut silage or spread slurry during President Trump's visit, while bingo at a local community centre on Friday night has been cancelled.

In a statement this afternoon, a Garda spokesperson provided an update on security and traffic restrictions ahead of Mr Trump landing in Ireland.

They said: "An Garda Síochána are working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone's safety."

As in the UK this week, the American leader's visit is expected to be met with numerous protests across Ireland.

In contrast, dozens of locals have got together in Doonbeg waving star-spangled banners and Irish tricolours as they await Mr Trump's arrival at his golf course there.

