Donald Trump’s Doonbeg Hotel charged Gardai over €100k for refreshments during US President’s visit
News

THE GARDAI were charged more than €100,000 by Donald Trump’s Doonbeg hotel resort for refreshments served while protecting the U.S. President during his visit to Ireland.

Figures released online detailed the substantial catering bill presented to An Garda Siochana by the Co Clare resort after their five-day stay in support of the US leader.

The bill highlights how a substantial portion of the €107,625 bill was incurred as a result of “Marquee Banquets” that saw a variety of meals served to force members.

On three out of the five days spent at the resort, Gardaí spent an average daily total of €26,000 at the Trump Doonbeg resort.

According to the bill, breakfast was provided at the resort at a daily cost of €4,200.

Lunch costs for members of An Garda Siochana totalled €5,250 a day, as did the daily cost of dinners provided via the resort’s marquee banquet.

The Gardaí also incurred a charge of €5,425 throughout the operation for late night snacks, while the hire of the marquee area used as part of the operation totalled €12,250.

On top of that, the Trump Doonbeg resort charged An Garda Siochana a grand total of €5,976 to stay in a four-bedroom ‘classic links cottage’ during the visit.

The publication of the figures came under the Freedom of Information Act.

It was requested in the wake of the publication of figures showing An Garda Siochana incurred a budgetary overspend of €32 million over the first eight months of 2019.

