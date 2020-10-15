Donald Trump's son Barron tests positive for Covid-19 - First Lady reveals
News

Donald Trump's son Barron tests positive for Covid-19 - First Lady reveals

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) gestures toward first lady Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump after delivering his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BARRON TRUMP, the 14-year-old son of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

First Lady Melania Trump revealed the news on Wednesday via a personal statement detailing her experience with the virus.

She admitted that Barron has now recovered and has subsequently tested negative.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," she said.

Advertisement

Last month, both the President and the First Lady were diagnosed with Covid-19. Mr Trump spent just three days in hospital before returning to the White House following treatment that allegedly included a cocktail of largely untested drugs.

First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Melania meanwhile admitted that she only experienced mild symptoms; body aches, a cough, headaches and fatigue.

"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," she added.

During a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, President Trump said: "He [Barron] had it for such a short period of time.

"I don't even think he knew he had it because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off."

He added: "Barron is beautiful and he is free."

The president cited his son's recovery as a reason why American schools should reopen as soon as possible, a move opposed by teachers' unions who fear their members could be infected by students.

He told the crowd: "Barron's tested positive. Within, like, two seconds it was Barron is just fine now. He's tested negative, right?

"Because it happens. People have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school."

Barron Trump is the President's fifth child, and only child with current wife Melania.

See More: Barron Trump, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Related

Graham Norton opens up about death of beloved dog Bailey - 'The great thing is I got him back to Ireland'
News 4 hours ago

Graham Norton opens up about death of beloved dog Bailey - 'The great thing is I got him back to Ireland'

By: Harry Brent

Plans to build Ireland's tallest building approved in Cork city
News 5 hours ago

Plans to build Ireland's tallest building approved in Cork city

By: Harry Brent

Auschwitz survivor Walter Bujakowski passes away in Cork aged 98
News 6 hours ago

Auschwitz survivor Walter Bujakowski passes away in Cork aged 98

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer claims he wanted to 'hurt' Roy Keane during games
Sport 4 hours ago

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer claims he wanted to 'hurt' Roy Keane during games

By: Harry Brent

Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish shoppers gobsmacked after 'F*** the Pope' announcement is made over tannoy system
News 7 hours ago

Irish shoppers gobsmacked after 'F*** the Pope' announcement is made over tannoy system

By: Harry Brent

Trust in government is gradually ebbing away
Comment 7 hours ago

Trust in government is gradually ebbing away

By: Paul Donovan

Special edition stamps released to celebrate U2's incredible career
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Special edition stamps released to celebrate U2's incredible career

By: Rachael O'Connor