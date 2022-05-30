Donations for brothers surpass target, allowing for purchase of family home following parents' deaths
News

Donations for brothers surpass target, allowing for purchase of family home following parents' deaths

FOUR SIBLINGS from Kerry whose parents died of cancer within months of each other will now be able to purchase their family home after a fundraiser raised hundreds of thousands of euro from donors at home and abroad.

Patrick (21), Jack (14), Andrew (8) and Conor Clifford (5), from Milton, lost both their parents to cancer in the space of five months.

In August 2021, the boys' mother passed away at the age of 41 after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Padraig (46) also passed away in January of this year.

The Clifford boys' aunt, Mary Hayes, and their grandfather, James Clifford, launched a GoFundMe page on April 27th to raise funds to allow the boys to purchase their rented home in Milltown.

Posting an update on the GoFundMe page, Mary said the boys are "humbled and sincerely grateful for the phenomenal generosity their fundraiser has received."

"In the space of a month, the GoFundMe page has raised €379,085 euros with donations from all over the world. It has surpassed all expectations and it is hard to put into words how grateful the Clifford family are.

"The last few months have been extremely difficult for the Clifford boys and they could not have coped without the huge support of their extended family, friends and neighbours."

Over 13,000 people across the world donated to the fundraiser, with the donations currently standing at over €383,000.

The money raised has been put into a trust for the boys, and will allow them to purchase their home in Milltown and help with future living and educational costs.

"Thank you all sincerely for your generosity and kindness, it will never be forgotten," the update concluded.

See More: GoFundMe, Kerry, Milltown

Related

Thousands back appeal to help young Kerry brothers buy family home after parents pass away
News 3 weeks ago

Thousands back appeal to help young Kerry brothers buy family home after parents pass away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser for Irishman paralysed in mountain biking accident passes €30,000 in just one day
News 2 months ago

Fundraiser for Irishman paralysed in mountain biking accident passes €30,000 in just one day

By: Gerard Donaghy

GoFundMe set up for elderly siblings robbed at knifepoint in Cork
News 3 months ago

GoFundMe set up for elderly siblings robbed at knifepoint in Cork

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

11th World Potato Congress begins in Dublin
News 18 hours ago

11th World Potato Congress begins in Dublin

By: Connell McHugh

France Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has blamed Liverpool fans for the chaos before the Champions League final
Sport 19 hours ago

France Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has blamed Liverpool fans for the chaos before the Champions League final

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat to reach NBA Finals for first time since 2010
Sport 22 hours ago

Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat to reach NBA Finals for first time since 2010

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Senior microbiologist from Dublin heading into Love Island villa
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Senior microbiologist from Dublin heading into Love Island villa

By: Connell McHugh

Ronan O' Gara has been lined up as a contender to replace Eddie Jones as the England boss
Sport 22 hours ago

Ronan O' Gara has been lined up as a contender to replace Eddie Jones as the England boss

By: Conor O'Donoghue