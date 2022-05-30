Donations for brothers surpass target, allowing for purchase of family home following parents' deaths

FOUR SIBLINGS from Kerry whose parents died of cancer within months of each other will now be able to purchase their family home after a fundraiser raised hundreds of thousands of euro from donors at home and abroad.

Patrick (21), Jack (14), Andrew (8) and Conor Clifford (5), from Milton, lost both their parents to cancer in the space of five months.

In August 2021, the boys' mother passed away at the age of 41 after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Padraig (46) also passed away in January of this year.

The Clifford boys' aunt, Mary Hayes, and their grandfather, James Clifford, launched a GoFundMe page on April 27th to raise funds to allow the boys to purchase their rented home in Milltown.

Posting an update on the GoFundMe page, Mary said the boys are "humbled and sincerely grateful for the phenomenal generosity their fundraiser has received."

"In the space of a month, the GoFundMe page has raised €379,085 euros with donations from all over the world. It has surpassed all expectations and it is hard to put into words how grateful the Clifford family are.

"The last few months have been extremely difficult for the Clifford boys and they could not have coped without the huge support of their extended family, friends and neighbours."

Over 13,000 people across the world donated to the fundraiser, with the donations currently standing at over €383,000.

The money raised has been put into a trust for the boys, and will allow them to purchase their home in Milltown and help with future living and educational costs.

"Thank you all sincerely for your generosity and kindness, it will never be forgotten," the update concluded.