Fundraiser to help family of pregnant Irish mum-of-four, 28, murdered in London
News

Ailish Walsh (Image: GoFundMe)

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to help the family of an Irishwoman murdered in London pay for her funeral.

Mother-of-four Ailish Walsh, 28, was found unresponsive at an address in Rectory Road, Hackney, N16 at around 10.20pm on Thursday, December 15.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man, Liam Taylor, has been charged with the murder of Ms Walsh, who was pregnant at the time of her death.

In a GoFundMe page, pal Teresa Cannon appealed for help to cover the costs of returning the body of the 'beautiful, amazing young woman' to Ireland.

"I would like to try and raise as much money as we can to help the family with the funeral costs and getting Ailish back home to Ireland to put her at rest and be back with her family," read the appeal.

"I know times are hard at the moment but you cannot imagine how hard this is for her family and children.

"So please, please no matter how much or how little, every penny will help."

The appeal has so far raised more than double its intended £5,000 target.

Shock

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: "My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time,

"I want to reassure them and residents who will be shocked by what has happened in their community, we are working hard to establish what has happened.

"Anyone who witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has any information about this incident should contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

