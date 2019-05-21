Downton Abbey prepares for visit of Royal family in first trailer for new film

THE FIRST trailer for the much-anticipated Downton Abbey movie has landed online and it’s a right royal affair.

Featuring all the original cast – including Ireland’s very own Brendan Coyle – the trailer for the film adaptation of Julian Fellowes’ hit period drama finds the residents of Downton Abbey preparing for the arrival of a Royal couple.

While details remain scarce, the trailer sees the loyal servants of the house going up against the Royals’ band of workers in a battle for control of the house.

Elsewhere, romance, intrigue and a few memorable lines from Maggie Smith Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham feature.

The perfect tease for any fans of the hit series, even newcomers will find something to enjoy from a show that earned a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show.

First debuting on ITV back in September 2010, Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country home.

Over its six seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys .

Directed by Michael Engler from a script by series creator Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey: The Movie will hit cinemas on September 13th.