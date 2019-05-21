Downton Abbey prepares for visit of Royal family in first trailer for new film
News

Downton Abbey prepares for visit of Royal family in first trailer for new film

THE FIRST trailer for the much-anticipated Downton Abbey movie has landed online and it’s a right royal affair.

Featuring all the original cast – including Ireland’s very own Brendan Coyle – the trailer for the film adaptation of Julian Fellowes’ hit period drama finds the residents of Downton Abbey preparing for the arrival of a Royal couple.

While details remain scarce, the trailer sees the loyal servants of the house going up against the Royals’ band of workers in a battle for control of the house.

Elsewhere, romance, intrigue and a few memorable lines from Maggie Smith Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham feature.

The perfect tease for any fans of the hit series, even newcomers will find something to enjoy from a show that earned a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show.

Advertisement

First debuting on ITV back in September 2010, Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country home.

Over its six seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys .

Directed by Michael Engler from a script by series creator Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey: The Movie will hit cinemas on September 13th.

See More: Downton Abbey, Downton Abbey Trailer, Film Trailer, Trailer

Related

Harry Potter first edition book is selling for £30,000 – here's how to spot if you have the rare copy
News 5 hours ago

Harry Potter first edition book is selling for £30,000 – here's how to spot if you have the rare copy

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish woman and her partner charged with falsely claiming over £47,000 meant for Grenfell Tower survivors
News 6 hours ago

Irish woman and her partner charged with falsely claiming over £47,000 meant for Grenfell Tower survivors

By: Aidan Lonergan

'What a pile of s***e' - Ireland reacts to the final episode of Game of Thrones
News 7 hours ago

'What a pile of s***e' - Ireland reacts to the final episode of Game of Thrones

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

The Times Ireland makes staff redundant as newspaper considers digital-only edition
News 2 hours ago

The Times Ireland makes staff redundant as newspaper considers digital-only edition

By: Aidan Lonergan

Counties of Ireland with the highest divorce rates have been revealed
News 8 hours ago

Counties of Ireland with the highest divorce rates have been revealed

By: Aidan Lonergan

One-fifth of Irish people are 'hazardous' binge drinkers
News 9 hours ago

One-fifth of Irish people are 'hazardous' binge drinkers

By: Jack Beresford

Morrisons becomes first supermarket to sell vegan TUNA – made from soy and natural flavourings
News 9 hours ago

Morrisons becomes first supermarket to sell vegan TUNA – made from soy and natural flavourings

By: Aidan Lonergan

Rare book returned to Donegal library…82 years after it was first borrowed
News 10 hours ago

Rare book returned to Donegal library…82 years after it was first borrowed

By: Jack Beresford