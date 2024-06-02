‘DREAM CRUSHED’: Irish photographer due to fly to moon devastated as mission cancelled

A LONDON-BASED Irish photographer who was due to be part of the first ever civilian crew flying to the moon has been left devastated as the mission has been cancelled.

Cork native Rhiannon Adam was one of ten people selected to be part of the dearMoon crew – a planned private flight to the moon funded by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Elon Muck’s SpaceX rocket Starship.

Originally due to launch in 2023, the project, first announced in 2018, was delayed and had been postponed for a launch date expected this year.

An announcement regarding the current dearMoon flight status. https://t.co/8q4opnFVUz — dearMoon (@dearmoonproject) November 9, 2023

However, Maezawa has now publicly confirmed that the mission will no longer go ahead.

“In 2018, Yusaku Maezawa announced dearMoon, the world’s first civilian circumlunar voyage aboard SpaceX’s space vehicle, Starship,” the statement said.

“The plan had included artists from around the world who would participate in the project to share the invaluable experience in space with the rest of the world. “Arrangements were being made with SpaceX to target the launch by the end of 2023,” it explained.

“Unfortunately, however, launch within 2023 became unfeasible, and without clear schedule certainty in the near-term, it is with a heavy heart that Maezawa made the unavoidable decision to cancel the project.”

It added: “To all who have supported this project and looked forward to this endeavor, we sincerely appreciate it and apologize for this outcome.

“Although dearMoon is cancelled, Maezawa and dearMoon crew members will continue to challenge themselves in their respective fields.

“We will hold deep respect for SpaceX as they continue to venture into uncharted territories, while we ourselves will move on to the next challenge.”

Responding to the news, Ms Adam, a photographic artist who currently lives and works in London, said it was a “dream crushed”.

“DearMoon was a dream granted, and with it taken away, it is a dream crushed.”

She added: “My soul feels crushed, but as I lick my wounds, and try to imagine what I will do next, I’ll remain focused on what really matters.

“There’s a lot in this world to fix. I’ll continue to tell stories that shine a light on the darkest of places, and into the hidden cracks.”

DearMoon was a dream granted, and with it taken away, it is a dream crushed. I found this a while back - containing an application to go to the moon. Most of those who applied (in the 1950s) are now gone… we carried their dreams too, and theirs were never realised either… pic.twitter.com/SIi7gfWX6N — Rhiannon Adam (@blackbirdsfly) June 1, 2024

Adam’s work is focused on research-based, long-form, social documentary projects that make use of analogue photographic processes and archive materials.

She has been shortlisted for and won numerous awards over the years, including the Meitar Award for Excellence in Photography.