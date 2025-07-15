Ireland and the UK extend agreement to cooperate on energy transition goals

IRELAND and the UK have confirmed they will extend an existing agreement supporting greater cooperation between them on shared energy transition goals.

In 2023 both nations signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Energy Transition, Offshore Renewables and Electricity Interconnection.

The move facilitated increased cooperation between them on a number of specific areas within their goals to transition to renewable energy sources.

This week Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O'Brien and British Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy, from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, signed an extension to the MOU.

The move will allow for further cooperation and information sharing between them on issues such as the decarbonisation of industries and buildings and the development of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen value chains.

“The UK is one of our most important energy partners and there is already good cooperation on energy between both countries,” Minister O’Brien said.

“Since the signing of our energy agreement with the UK in 2023, we have strengthened our energy partnerships on critical areas within the energy transition,” he explained.

“I am particularly delighted that we will now bring our cooperation to additional areas of importance.”

He added: "Renewed collaboration with our UK neighbours takes place against the backdrop of a changing and uncertain world.

“Energy markets are currently operating in an increasingly complex world as they continue to grapple with the Russia-Ukraine war, and the crisis in the Middle East, and persistent high inflation.

“This agreement also comes amid a series of recent climate warnings, with the latest warning noting how western Europe experienced its hottest June on record.

“The decarbonisation of our energy systems and the move away from fossil fuels has never been more important."

Minister McCarthy said their agreement “demonstrates the continued strength of our relationship on energy and climate”.

"As one of our closest neighbours and allies, Ireland shares common goals with the UK on the need to secure clean, homegrown energy and to end our reliance on unstable fossil fuel markets,” she added.

“We are delighted to stand with Ireland as a climate leader, to protect future generations and deliver growth and energy security for the British and Irish people."

After signing the agreement, the ministers held a meeting in Dublin to discuss their “energy-related ambitions, with energy affordability one of the items top of their discussion agenda”, Minister O’Brien’s office confirmed.