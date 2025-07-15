Creche located at RTÉ's Dublin offices given closure order after rodent droppings found in kitchen
Business

Creche located at RTÉ's Dublin offices given closure order after rodent droppings found in kitchen

A CRECHE located at RTÉ's offices in Dublin has been issued a closure notice after food safety inspectors found rodent droppings in its kitchen.

The Wee Care crèche at RTÉ's Donnybrook site was given the closure order following a Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) inspection last month.

In their report the FSAI inspectors observed a "significant" number of rodent droppings which were “evident in the kitchen, on the floor, behind and underneath two fridges, one freezer and an oven”.

They said the findings represented a "grave and immediate threat to food safety" and ordered the business to close its kitchen and its staff canteen.

The FSA issued eight such closure orders on food businesses in June.

“Every food business has a legal responsibility to ensure the food they produce is safe to eat,” FSAI CEO Greg Dempsey said.

“Failures like poor hygiene, pest activity, and improper storage are basic errors that can have severe consequences to public health,” he added.

“Food safety isn’t optional, it’s essential.

“While we understand the daily pressures on businesses, food safety and hygiene standards must be maintained at all times.

“A robust food safety management system not only protects public health, but it also supports the long-term success of the food business.

“Non-compliance with food law is not tolerated and enforcement action will be taken where standards fall short.”

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders in June are publicly available to view on the FSAI’s website.

“Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month,” the FSAI confirms.

