News

Historic moment as Tánaiste welcomes Brazilian Foreign Minister to Ireland

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has held an historic meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Dublin.

Mr Vieira’s trip celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations and marked the first official visit of a Brazilian foreign minister to Ireland.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has held an historic meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Dublin (Pic: Dfa.ie)

“I was delighted to welcome Minister Vieira to Ireland, especially as we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties, a milestone highlighting the depth of our relationship,” Mr Harris said.

The pair discussed bilateral relations, relations between the European Union and the Latin America and Caribbean region, and wider global challenges, a spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs explained.

“I expressed Ireland’s support for Brazil’s upcoming presidency of COP30 and welcomed its leadership in global climate effort,” Mr Harris said.

“Ireland will contribute €15 million to the Brazilian government’s Amazon Fund starting in 2025,” he added.

“I also recognised the valuable contribution of the Brazilian community to Irish society.”

While in Ireland, Minister Vieira will pay a courtesy call on President Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin and also meet with the Brazil-Ireland Parliamentary Friendship Group in Leinster House.

