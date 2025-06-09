Drinking rates in Ireland drop nearly 5% in a year
IRELAND'S reputation as a nation of heavy drinkers may no longer hold water. A new report reveals that alcohol consumption rates have continued to decline, with a notable 4.5% drop in the past year alone.

“This downward trend raises a big question,” said a spokesperson from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), which released the report. “Why does Ireland still have the second highest excise tax on alcohol in Europe?”

The study, by economist Anthony Foley, is the latest sign of a major shift in how and how much Irish people drink. Compared to 25 years ago, the average person drank a lot more alcohol than they do today. The rate has fallen by over one-third to 9.49 litres of pure alcohol per person.

Even with a 2.3% increase in the adult population, overall alcohol consumption dropped by 2.4% to 41.5 million litres, showing that per-person drinking levels are continuing to fall.

Commissioned by DIGI, the report also highlights the changing tastes of Irish drinkers. Beer still tops the charts, making up 43.3% of alcohol sales, but wine is steadily gaining ground, now at 28.2%, more than double its 13.2% share in 2000. Meanwhile, spirits and cider have dipped slightly, now at 22.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

These findings line up with broader research from the OECD and Ireland’s Health Research Board, both of which show that Irish drinking habits are now roughly in line with the European average.

 In fact, countries like France, Spain and Austria currently consume more alcohol per capita than Ireland.

Donall O’Keeffe, Secretary of DIGI and CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association, said the latest figures directly challenge long-standing stereotypes. “Irish people are drinking more moderately. This is part of a trend that’s been going on since the early 2000s,” he said.

O’Keeffe also pointed to the rise of non-alcoholic beverages as further evidence of this cultural shift. With these changes in mind, he questioned whether Ireland’s high excise duties are still appropriate.

DIGI is now urging the government to cut alcohol excise duty by 10% in the next budget. O’Keeffe argued that such a move would provide much-needed relief to pubs, especially in rural areas, struggling with rising costs.

Based on data from the Central Statistics Office and Revenue Commissioners, the report paints a detailed picture of an Ireland moving toward more moderate drinking.

However, alcohol still poses serious public health risks. According to the World Health Organisation, alcohol contributes to 3 million deaths globally each year, almost 1 million of them in Europe.

