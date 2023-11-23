Driver killed after van collided with bridge in Kildare
News

Driver killed after van collided with bridge in Kildare

A MAN in his 20s has died after the van he was driving collided with a bridge in Co. KIildare.

The incident happened a on the M7 near Newbridge at around 6.20am yesterday morning (November 22).

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí have confirmed, and his body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The police force is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the M7 near Junction 12 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

