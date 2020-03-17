Dropkick Murphys livestreaming annual St Patrick's Day concert amid coronavirus outbreak

DROPKICK MURPHYS are set to ensure this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations conclude with an almighty bang, with the Celtic punk giants set to livestream their annual March 17 gig.

With coronavirus putting paid to any and all mass gatherings, many assumed the Irish-American group’s annual St Paddy’s Day shindig would be put on ice.

But in a defiant two-finger salute to the virus outbreak, the Boston-based punk favourites are set to perform – albeit with one technological twist.

Instead, Dropkick Murphys will live stream the concert on social media, bringing their raucous celebrations live to you from the comfort of your sofa.

“Hey everyone! We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time… For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” the Massachusetts punk group said.

"The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so… So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day…

"We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!! You’ll be able to watch it on our YouTube, Instagram and on Facebook Live…

Here’s the details:

DROPKICK MURPHYS

LIVE FROM BOSTON

THIS TUESDAY – MARCH 17

7pm BOSTON TIME

4pm WEST COAST

11pm LONDON

12am BERLIN

10am SYDNEY

“This will be a FULL CONCERT – AND MORE !! We’re excited to entertain you on St. Patrick’s Day – live from Boston

“TELL YOUR FRIENDS !! THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!”