Drug-dealing Derry woman jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis
News

Drug-dealing Derry woman jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis

A DRUG dealer in Derry has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to drugs offences.

Lesley Ann Dunn was found in possession of Class A and B drugs and a large quantity of cash when PSNI officers raided her home in Coleraine in November last year.

“On Wednesday,  November 29, 2023, police searched a property in the Gransden Court area of Coleraine,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Moore said.

“A quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located and confirmed on forensic examination to be high purity Cocaine and herbal Cannabis, alongside a quantity of cash," he added.

“Dunn was arrested at the property following the proactive policing operation.”

The 45-year-old, who earlier pleaded guilty to various drugs offences, was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court yesterday (November 18).

She was sentenced to serve a total of 12 months in custody and 14 months on licence.

The offences included possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent, possession of criminal property, possession of class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“[This] sentencing is part of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in the supply of drugs before the courts,” Det Serg Moore said.

“Drug dealers seek to make profit at the expense of causing harm and loss to families.

“They set out to ruin the communities that they operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on the most vulnerable members of their communities.”

He added: “We will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities by supplying illegal drugs and the communities most damaged by the scourge of drugs support our ongoing efforts.”

See More: Derry

Related

Man extradited from USA sentenced in Derry for historical child sexual offences
News 2 days ago

Man extradited from USA sentenced in Derry for historical child sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three children injured in collision in Derry
News 1 week ago

Three children injured in collision in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Man sentenced in Derry for attempting to communicate sexually with children online
News 1 week ago

Man sentenced in Derry for attempting to communicate sexually with children online

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud
News 1 day ago

Police believe Co. Down arson attack may be linked to loyalist feud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach leads tribute to 'gifted' Irish comedian Jon Kenny
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach leads tribute to 'gifted' Irish comedian Jon Kenny

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin MLA expresses concern over policing at Hillary Clinton protest in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin MLA expresses concern over policing at Hillary Clinton protest in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial
News 2 days ago

Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced for manslaughter of vulnerable grandfather in 'violent and unprovoked attack'
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced for manslaughter of vulnerable grandfather in 'violent and unprovoked attack'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man, 20, charged with murder of James Brogan
News 2 days ago

Man, 20, charged with murder of James Brogan

By: Gerard Donaghy