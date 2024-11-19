Drug-dealing Derry woman jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis

A DRUG dealer in Derry has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to drugs offences.

Lesley Ann Dunn was found in possession of Class A and B drugs and a large quantity of cash when PSNI officers raided her home in Coleraine in November last year.

“On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, police searched a property in the Gransden Court area of Coleraine,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Moore said.

“A quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located and confirmed on forensic examination to be high purity Cocaine and herbal Cannabis, alongside a quantity of cash," he added.

“Dunn was arrested at the property following the proactive policing operation.”

The 45-year-old, who earlier pleaded guilty to various drugs offences, was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court yesterday (November 18).

She was sentenced to serve a total of 12 months in custody and 14 months on licence.

The offences included possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent, possession of criminal property, possession of class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“[This] sentencing is part of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in the supply of drugs before the courts,” Det Serg Moore said.

“Drug dealers seek to make profit at the expense of causing harm and loss to families.

“They set out to ruin the communities that they operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on the most vulnerable members of their communities.”

He added: “We will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities by supplying illegal drugs and the communities most damaged by the scourge of drugs support our ongoing efforts.”