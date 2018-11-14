Drunk 'Irish' woman arrested after 'racially abusing, assaulting and spitting at Air India crew' when she was denied alcohol on flight to Heathrow
Drunk 'Irish' woman arrested after 'racially abusing, assaulting and spitting at Air India crew' when she was denied alcohol on flight to Heathrow

FOOTAGE of a 50-year-old 'Irish' woman abusing Air India crew after she was denied alcohol on a flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow has gone viral.

In several videos taken onboard, the woman – identified as an Irish national by Indian media – claims to be a "f***ing international lawyer" and says she just wanted a "wee bit of wine" during a vile rant in business class.

She also appeared to spit at the flight's pilot after he exited the cockpit in an attempt to calm her following cabin crew's refusal to serve her any more drinks.

"You are the captain, aren't you? You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you f***ing people," the woman is heard to say in one video.

"The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way.

"All you have to do is give me a f**king drink but couldn't do that could you... I say boycott Air India, done!"

A crew member is then heard saying: "Calm down, no touching".

In another video, the woman is seen directing her anger at a female crew member, yelling: "Rich Indian f***ing money grabbing bastard... I'll turn you inside f**king out. You f**king stupid c**t".

She also appears to threaten the crew on behalf of the IRA, adding: "So, you think I'm scared when you threaten me with lawyers? Irish Republican Army. You'll be f***ing shot. All you had to do was give me a f***ing drink."

One crew member even appeared to sustain bruising after being assaulted by the passenger.

Footage of the rant has since gone viral after the woman was arrested upon the flight's arrival at Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 1.30pm on Saturday, 10 November, a 50-year-old woman was arrested after an Air India flight had landed at Heathrow Airport.

"She was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, common assault and drunk and disorderly and taken to a west London police station.

"She was subsequently released under investigation."

