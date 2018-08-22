A DRUNK man made the kind of mistake only possible while intoxicated after ordering a taxi to his parents' house where he proceeded to try and sleep off a heavy night out.

There was just one problem: his parents didn't live there anymore and hadn't for two years.

Thomas Airlie thought he'd hit on the perfect plan after having one drink too many on a night out with friends.

Taking a taxi to his nearby parents' house, he entered the residence, took off his shoes and got a drink from the fridge before collapsing on a nearby sofa.

canny believe i got a taxi to ma old house where ma mum and dad use to stay and slept on the couch last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/whtWTCxGqr — Thomas Airlie (@ThomasAirlie) August 19, 2018

Advertisement

It all seemed to be going swimmingly too until Elaine McDade, a dance teacher and the current resident of Thomas' parents' former abode, came downstairs for a drink.

The mother of two was shocked to find a strange man sleeping on her sofa.

Awaking and realising his mistake, Thomas apologised profusely with Elaine eventually roping in her husband, who was at work at the time, to give the 26-year-old a lift home.

The only problem was, Thomas couldn't remember where he lived, leaving Elaine's husband with little choice but to drop him off at a local supermarket.

And if Thomas thought his blushes would be spared he was wrong, with Elaine subsequently taking to Facebook to chronicle the bizarre encounter.

She wrote:

Advertisement

Every time I come into my house I lock my door behind me. Every time, it’s a habit! Even during the day, I always do it.

The one and only time I don’t!

Maybe it was the excitement with seeing Meko, or unpack My car???

So myself Meko & mya went to bed then I came to the kitchen for a drink and thought I saw things moved about and drinks out the fridge??

I then went back to bed.then when I got up again heard noises from my tv room thinking it was the dogs!!!

Looked down both dogs beside me 😱

Total random guy lying on my sofa fast asleep!

He’s gone now, he was harmless

But lessoned learned again

Lock your doors guys x

Thomas, meanwhile, was able to see the funny side, with Elaine sending him a photo of himself, fast asleep on her sofa.

He went on to share the offending image, alongside another profuse apology.

His friends, meanwhile, were greatly amused.

Advertisement

Tam was that steaming last night he walked into his maw and dads OLD house and took his shoes and had a drink of juice and went to sleep on some poor random women’s couch 😂😂 amazing effort from him man Posted by Robbie Mckean on Sunday, 19 August 2018

Always drink in moderation, folks.