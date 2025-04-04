Erin go Bragh GAA enjoy an awards evening to remember

Established in 1958 in Birmingham, Erin go Bragh GAA Club recently their annual dinner dance.
Held at the grounds of Aston Villa Football Club, the night also featured their annual award presentations.
Irish Post photographer CHRIS EGAN was there with his camera.
Scroll down for all the pictures from the event...
Camogie Player of the Year, Aoife Roche, award presented by Dickie O'Brien (Pics: Chris Egan)
Dennis Neenan Award winner Damien Gallagher (right) presnted by Dennis Neenan
Ladies Camogie Most improved Player of the Year winner Mary Whitty, presented by Dickie O'Brien
Ladies Seniors, Player of the Year Award winner Aisling Whitty, Chris McLaughlin and Most Improved Player of the Year Eve O'Reilly
Men's Juniors, Player of the Year Ivan Crabtree presented by Declan Mee
Under 17's Camogie, Team Player of the Year Liv Lynch presented by Geraldine Spencer
Under 17's Hurlers Team Player of the Year Leo Sweeney, Kieran Boxwell and Player of the Year Alfie Harrigan
Under 17's Team Player of the Year Aidan Mee, Connor Rushe and Team Player of the Year Luke Diegnan
Under 18's Ladies, Most Improved Player of the Year Erin Shannon, Emma Green and Player of the Year Orla Mulkeen
One moment please...