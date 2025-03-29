Irish charity icap celebrates women with leisurely lunch

The icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) annual lunch to celebrate International Women’s Day took place earlier this month at the Fitzroy Kimpton hotel in Bloomsbury, London.

Keynote speaker at the lunch was Trish Halpin, the celebrated journalist, former Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire, InStyle and Red Magazine and co-host of the chart-topping podcast Postcards from Midlife.

Among the guests at the lunch were Deirdre Fraser, wife of Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh.

icap is the only specialist British-based counselling and psychotherapy service supporting people from the Irish community.