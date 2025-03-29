Irish charity icap celebrates women with leisurely lunch
The icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) annual lunch to celebrate International Women’s Day took place earlier this month at the Fitzroy Kimpton hotel in Bloomsbury, London.

Keynote speaker at the lunch was Trish Halpin, the celebrated journalist, former Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire, InStyle and Red Magazine and co-host of the chart-topping podcast Postcards from Midlife.

Keynote speaker Trish Halpin (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Among the guests at the lunch were Deirdre Fraser, wife of Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh.

icap is the only specialist British-based counselling and psychotherapy service supporting people from the Irish community.

Amanda Keaveny, icap CEO Fionuala Bonnar and Marita Hayley (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Brigid Rogers is pictured 2nd left with her daughters Lorna, Sheena and Sarah (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Caitlin Cusack, Caitriona O'Connor, Charlie Wells, Liz McGrath and Mary Cusack (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

icap Clinical Director Geraldine Ryan (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Sinead Dineen and London Rose of Tralee Glenna Mannion (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Zoe James, Karina Murtagh and Ciara Pryce (VGC Group) (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Jacqueline O'Donovan, Irish chef Anna Haugh, icap CEO Fionuala Bonnar, Deirdre Fraser, wife of the Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser, Trish Halpin, Mary Clancy and icap's Tara Cronin (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

